Home / Obituaries / Barbara Faye Crowley age 57 of Clinton

Barbara Faye Crowley age 57 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Barbara Faye Crowley age 57 of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home. She was born October 7, 1961 to Charles Leinart and the late Rosa Lee Byrd Leinart. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Peanut and loved watching University of Tennessee Sports.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by mother-in-law and father-in-law; LD and Margaret Crowley,

Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years Rick Crowley; father, Charles Leinart; children, Kristi, Curt, Josh and Jason; Five grandchildren; One great-grandchild; sisters, Margaret Ann and Tammy; brother, Daryl; and many much loved nieces and nephews and relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Crowley family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. David Crowley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oma (West) Butler age 92 of the Tunnel Hill Community in Helenwood, TN

Oma (West) Butler age 92 of the Tunnel Hill Community in Helenwood, TN passed away …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.