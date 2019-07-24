Back-to-School time upon us

School is starting all across East Tennessee over the next few weeks.

Clinton City Schools will return to classes for a half-day on Friday, August 2nd, as will students in the Anderson County school system. Clinton City Schools will have open houses on Thursday, August 1st, and students at Anderson County and Clinton High Schools will sign up for activities, get their student IDs, have pictures made and pay fees during their Maverick and Dragon Days, respectively, on Wednesday, July 31st.

Students in the Oak Ridge school system head back to class for a half-day on Monday, July 29th, with the first full day on Tuesday, July 30th.

Students in the Knox and Morgan County school systems head back to class beginning on August 5th.

The first day of school for students in Roane County will be August 7th, and school starts back in Campbell and Union counties on August 8th.