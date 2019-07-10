Home / Community Bulletin Board / Back-to-School time means Open House for Clinton students

Back-to-School time means Open House for Clinton students

(Clinton City Schools press release) Students in Clinton City Schools will have the opportunity to meet their teacher, find their classrooms, and learn about school activities and programs before the first day of classes. Each school will hold their first open house on Thursday, August 1. Parents are encouraged to bring their students, drop off their supplies, and attend a brief informational meeting in each of their child’s classrooms.

Classes begin on Friday, August 2, in Clinton City. The first day is a half day with dismissal at 11:30. Breakfast will be available beginning at 7:15 am. No lunch will be served.

  • Clinton Elementary School’s Open House will will be held from 4 to 6 pm and the Title I meeting will be held in the auditorium at 4:30.
  • North Clinton Elementary’s Open House will be held from 4 to 5:30 pm with a Parent Meeting in the cafeteria at 4:30. The Title I meeting will be displayed electronically in student rooms at 4:15.
  • South Clinton Elementary’s Open House for kindergarten through the second grade will be held from 5 to 6 pm, and the Title I meeting will be displayed electronically in the classrooms.

