Valley View United Methodist Church and Heiskell United Methodist Church are teaming up to present a one-day “Arts & Science Camp” on Saturday, July 13th from 10 am to 3 pm.

The camp will be held at Valley View UMC, located at 815 Old Edgemoor Lane (Clinton, TN 37716) and is open to children between the ages of 7 and 12 years old.

This is a free event and lunch will be provided.

To get more information, or to register your child, call 423-609-5403 or send an email to webfish7@gmail.com.