Ann Griffith Davis, 71, of Clinton

DAVIS, ANN GRIFFITH , Age 71, Clinton, TN, lovingly known as Gran; passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center July 19, 2019. Survived by her husband Don Davis, Sr., to whom she was married 53 years! Also survived by her sister Jane Griffith, Claxton, TN and Judy Griffith Daniels, Rockwood, TN; her 2 children- Donny Davis Jr. (Katie), and Scott Davis, both of Clinton, TN; and her 2 grandchildren – Cody Davis and Dylan Davis, both from Knoxville, TN; sisters-in-law Sherry Davis Gammache (Tom) Destin, FL and Paula Davis Carroll, Morristown, TN; so many nieces and nephews, and her life-long friend- Wanda Loyd. Preceded in death by her mother, Viola Griffith, brothers Bob (Phyllis) Griffith, Bill Griffith, Butch Griffith; all of Claxton, TN; sister Marie Griffith Edwards, Oliver Springs, TN; brothers-in law- James Edwards, Oliver Springs, TN and Roger Daniels, Rockwood, TN; and most recently her mother-in-law-Roberta Davis, Clinton, TN.

She loved the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, watching college sports on tv and sitting on her screened-in porch. Her back-yard flower garden was one of her favorite pass-times which included transplanted flowers from her childhood home where she grew up in Claxton, TN. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and her house was filled with collectables, food, family and love! She treasured the company of her grandchildren, Cody and Dylan, who always brought a smile to her face. She volunteered every year at the Anderson County Election Commission, which was very important to her.

May God take her gently to heaven and watch over her as she watched over her children and her family for all these years.

At her request, she will be cremated & a Private Celebration of Life will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home

