Anderson County Fair returns Monday

The 130th Anderson County Fair–the “Best Six Days of Summer”–returns to the Fairgrounds in Clinton Monday, July 15th with fun for the whole family.

Gates open each day at 5 pm and will close at 10 pm nightly. Admission is $5 per person, and season pass that gets you in to the Fair every night is $20. Admission for children under six years old is absolutely free every night. As in years past, $20 will get you an armband that will get you on all of the James Gang’s carnival rides as well, which open at 6 pm each night.

Exhibits will be accepted on Sunday from 1 to 4 pm (excluding poultry and rabbits), and again on Monday from 8 am to 12 noon (excluding 4-H entries). Judging will take place at 1 pm on Monday.

Each night, there will be Living Heritage Demonstrations, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, a Tractor Parade of Power, and cash giveaways, including a total of four Big Cash Giveaways of $500 over Friday and Saturday nights.

The main event on Monday, July 15th is the Fairest of the Fair pageants, beginning at 5:30 pm with the Tiny Miss pageant and followed at 7 pm by the Princess, Junior & Seniors Fairest of the Fair contests.

Monday night will also feature live music from the Sleepy-Eyed John Band from 7 to 11 pm.

Tuesday night features the 4H Showcase and Holley-Gamble’s always-popular Kids Fun Night.

Wednesday starts early with Senior Citizens Day at the Fair, with the gates opening for seniors at 11:30 am and the Ice Cream Party at 1:30 pm.

Wednesday is also the first of two Kids’ Free Nights, where kids 15 and under get in free, this one sponsored by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utility District. That night also features a cornhole tournament as well as music by the Shaun Abbott Band.

Thursday’s featured events include gospel music from Heaven’s Heirs, a Truck Pull and music from the Chillbillies band out of Knoxville.

Friday at the Fair, there will be live music from the Jay Eric band along with the second night of the Truck Pull.

Saturday, the fair will close with a Lawn Mower Pull and music from Smooth Sailor. Saturday is also the second Kids Free Night, where kids 15 and under get in free, sponsored by SL Tennessee.

For a complete look at all of the festivities surrounding the Anderson County Fair, check out their website, where you can find a complete schedule of events, the answers to frequently asked questions and photographs from Fair’s past.

Monday schedule for the Anderson County Fair

8:00am – 12:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding 4-H entries 1:00pm Judging of Exhibits 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by ACE Hardware 5:30pm Tiny Miss Pageants 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Wood Carving 7:00pm Fairest of the Fair – Princess, Junior & Seniors, Sponsored by Mayor Terry Frank, Community Trust Bank, Health Market Insurance 7:00pm – 11:00pm Sleepy-Eyed John Band sponsored by GT Tire & One Stop Market 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 8:00pm Open Poultry Show 8:00pm Open Rabbit Show