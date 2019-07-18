Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County Fair Night #4

Anderson County Fair Night #4

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News

The 130th Anderson County Fair’s fourth night of fun begins at 5 pm Thursday when the gates open on the “Best Six Days of Summer.”

Tonight is Ray Varner Ford Night at the Fair.

This evening’s Living Heritage Demonstrations will be Quilting & Sewing, and nightly favorites like the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo and the Tractor Parade of Power will be going on, plus the twice-nightly giveaways of $100 in cash, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, will take place at 7 and 9 pm.

Featured events tonight are Night #1 of the Truck Pull, gospel singing with Heaven’s Heirs and more live music with Knoxville’s the Chillbillies.

Gates at 5 pm and will close at 10 pm nightly. Admission is $5 per person, and a season pass that gets you in to the Fair every night is $20. Admission for children under six years old is absolutely free every night. Pay one price of $20 to get an armband that will let you enjoy all of the James Gang’s carnival rides as well, which open at 6 pm each night.

For a complete look at all of the festivities surrounding the Anderson County Fair, check out their website, where you can find a complete schedule of events, the answers to frequently asked questions and photographs from Fair’s past.

Schedule of events for Thursday, June 18th (Ray Varner Ford Night)

5:00pm Gates Open
5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Ace Hardware
6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Quilting & Sewing
7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P., Gary’s Body Shop, Lowes Tows, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, & Ray Varner Ford
7:00pm – 9:30pm Gospel Music: Heaven’s Heirs sponsored by Clinton Drug Store
8:00pm – 11:00pm Chillbillies Band (voted Knoxville’s Best Band 2017) sponsored by Y-12 Federal Credit Union
7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

