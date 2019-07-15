Anderson County Fair kicks off year #130 Monday

The 130th Anderson County Fair–the “Best Six Days of Summer”–returns to the Fairgrounds in Clinton with fun for the whole family.

Gates open each day at 5 pm and will close at 10 pm nightly. Admission is $5 per person, and a season pass that gets you in to the Fair every night is $20. Admission for children under six years old is absolutely free every night. Pay one price of $20 to get an armband that will let you enjoy all of the James Gang’s carnival rides as well, which open at 6 pm each night.

Each night during the Fair, there are several nightly attractions. Monday’s Living Heritage Demonstration will be wood carving, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo will be set up all night, and the Tractor Parade of Power fires up at 7 pm on the ballfield. Fairgoers will also have a chance to win $100 courtesy of Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

The main event on Monday, which is Fox Toyota Night, is the Fairest of the Fair, beginning at 5:30 pm with the Tiny Miss pageant and followed at 7 pm by the Princess, Junior & Seniors Fairest of the Fair contests.

Monday night will also feature live music from the Sleepy-Eyed John Band from 7 to 11 pm.

For a complete look at all of the festivities surrounding the Anderson County Fair, check out their website, where you can find a complete schedule of events, the answers to frequently asked questions and photographs from Fair’s past.

Monday schedule for the Anderson County Fair

8:00am – 12:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding 4-H entries 1:00pm Judging of Exhibits 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by ACE Hardware 5:30pm Tiny Miss Pageants 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Wood Carving 7:00pm Fairest of the Fair – Princess, Junior & Seniors, Sponsored by Mayor Terry Frank, Community Trust Bank, Health Market Insurance 7:00pm – 11:00pm Sleepy-Eyed John Band sponsored by GT Tire & One Stop Market 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 8:00pm Open Poultry Show 8:00pm Open Rabbit Show