American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include Veterans Day Parade, fund raisers and new building progress. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Legion Post meeting July 8th
Check Also
Where you can, cannot shoot fireworks
If you plan to shoot your own fireworks in celebration of Independence Day on Thursday, …