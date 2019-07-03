Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Legion Post meeting July 8th

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include Veterans Day Parade, fund raisers and new building progress. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.

