ACSD investigating theft of donated items from Claxton ES

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a large amount of donated landscaping materials from the grounds of Claxton Elementary School.

Anderson County Deputy Seth Long responded to the school Monday morning after the school system’s Safety Director Joe Forgety discovered the theft. Forgety told the deputy that a Home Depot in Knoxville had donated several thousand dollars worth of landscaping timbers, mulch and pea gravel to help beautify the campus of the school, and that crews had unloaded all of the materials on Thursday afternoon. The materials had been placed outside the school building, behind a closed fence, because the inside floors were freshly waxed and needed to dry, and were purposefully left in an area where the surveillance cameras were pointed.

A review of the surveillance camera footage showed that the theft had occurred between approximately 2:30 and 5 am on Friday, and that it had been carried out by two men driving what appeared to be an older model, dark-colored pickup truck. The crime was not noticed, however, until Monday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is following up on the theft, and we will update you as developments warrant.