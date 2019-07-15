ACSD captures wanted man

A wanted man was arrested Friday by an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy at a home on Dutch Valley Road.

At around 3:30 pm Friday, Deputy Zach Bates went to the home to serve five active warrants for the arrest of 45-year-old Donald Moore. When Bates arrived on the scene, Moore took off on foot into the woods, but was chased down and taken into custody. A plastic baggy with a small amount of meth was located in Moore’s pocket.

He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants, which were for evading arrest and reckless driving from a previous vehicle pursuit, as well as for driving on a revoked license (second offense), and two counts of contempt of court. He also faces new charges of evading arrest and simple possession. As of this morning, Moore remained in custody on bonds totaling $37,350.