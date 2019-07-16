AC Fair rolls into night #2

The 130th Anderson County Fair–the “Best Six Days of Summer”–continues Tuesday on the Fairgrounds in Clinton with a full night of fun for the whole family.

Gates open each day at 5 pm and will close at 10 pm nightly. Admission is $5 per person, and season pass that gets you in to the Fair every night is $20. Admission for children under six years old is absolutely free every night. Pay one price of $20 to get an armband that will let you enjoy all of the James Gang’s carnival rides as well, which open at 6 pm each night.

Tonight’s Living Heritage Demonstrations will be of handmade greeting cards, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo opens as always at 5 pm, the Tractor Parade of Power fires off at 7 pm, and there will be cash giveaways, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, at 7 and 9 pm.

Tuesday, which is “Peoples Bank of the South Night,” also features the Lamb & Sheep Show, 4H Showcase and Holley-Gamble’s always-popular Kids Fun Night.

Wednesday starts early with Senior Citizens Day at the Fair, with the gates opening for seniors at 11:30 am and the Ice Cream Party at 1:30 pm.

Wednesday is also the first of two Kids’ Free Nights, where kids 15 and under get in free, this one sponsored by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utility District. That night also features a cornhole tournament as well as music by the Shaun Abbott Band.

For a complete look at all of the festivities surrounding the Anderson County Fair, check out their website, where you can find a complete schedule of events, the answers to frequently asked questions and photographs from Fair’s past.

Tuesday at the Anderson County Fair

4:00pm Sheep, Lamb Show (Barn on the Fairgrounds) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by ACE Hardware 5:00pm – 9:00pm 4-H Showcase 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Handmade Greeting Cards 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet