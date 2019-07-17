AC Fair into Night #3

The 130th Anderson County Fair–the “Best Six Days of Summer”–continues Wednesday on the Fairgrounds in Clinton with a full night of fun for the whole family.

Tonight is Community Bank of East Tennessee Night at the Fair, This evening’s Living Heritage Demonstrations will be Tying Flies For Fishing, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo opens as always at 5 pm, the Tractor Parade of Power fires off at 7 pm, and there will be cash giveaways, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, at 7 and 9 pm.

Tonight is the first of two Kids’ Free Nights, where kids 15 and under get in free, this one sponsored by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utility District. That night also features a cornhole tournament as well as music by the Shaun Abbott Band.

Gates open each day at 5 pm and will close at 10 pm nightly. Admission is $5 per person, and a season pass that gets you in to the Fair every night is $20. Admission for children under six years old is absolutely free every night. Pay one price of $20 to get an armband that will let you enjoy all of the James Gang’s carnival rides as well, which open at 6 pm each night.

For a complete look at all of the festivities surrounding the Anderson County Fair, check out their website, where you can find a complete schedule of events, the answers to frequently asked questions and photographs from Fair’s past.

Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch Kids Free Night (admission free for 15 & under)

11:30am Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment 12m – 3:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making 12:30pm Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank, Apple Discount Drug, Health Market Insurance, Stephenson Realty and Auction, Madison Insurance Group, & Professional Care Group 1:30pm Free Ice Cream provided by Fox and Farley Law Office 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by ACE Hardware 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6 – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstrations: Tying Flies For Fishing 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 8 – 11:00pm Shaun Abbott Band sponsored by All ORNL Federal Credit Union 7 & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 7:30pm Corn Hole Tournament (6:00-7:00pm Registration) Underwood-McRae Pavillion