AC DA announces grant for Family Justice Center

Tuesday, Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark announced that his office has been awarded a grant to establish a Family Justice Center in Anderson County in order to help combat child abuse, domestic abuse and elder abuse. In a press release announcing the grant, Clark says that only eight on Tennessee’s 95 counties have a dedicated family justice center to deal with these types of issues.

The press release states that the grant came as the result of an “expression of support for the effort from involved area organizations and a competitive grant process.” That process was rewarded this week when the DA’s office was notified that it has been awarded $240,000, effective this month, toward the project. The grant, according to officials, includes a contract for 100% grant funding to continue for three years with the “expectation of additional funding in later years.”

The first year or two of the contract will be used for organization and planning, and Clark says that when the actual center opens, it will provide a location where “Anderson Countians with abuse issues can go get services from a variety of providers who will all have a representative located in the Family Justice Center.” In addition to providing help on-site, Clark also says that referrals to other organizations that may be able to assist will also be available.

In the announcement, Clark writes: “The Family Justice Center is intended to provide help to our victims, families and the whole community…The [FJC] approach has the promise of making our elders, children and other domestic violence victims safer and our community better by providing more coordination among the involved organizations as well as a simpler and more complete way to get help for victims, all with grant funding.”

Tuesday, Clark also announced the hiring of Oak Ridge resident Melissa Miller to serve as the Site Coordinator for the Family Justice Center, joining the DA’s office staff in order to head the project. Miller is a former middle school teacher with experience in the Anderson County court system as a Victim Advocate for domestic abuse victims as well as for children in abuse and neglect cases. In addition, she has been a mentor for high school seniors in the TN Promise Mentoring Program.

Melissa Miller (l) and DA Dave Clark at the signing of the Family Justice Center grant contract

We have reached out to DA Dave Clark for some more information and will pass it along to you when it becomes available.