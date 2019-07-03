AC Commission to meet July 15th

Anderson County Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell says that the Commission will not meet on Thursday, July 11th in a special called meeting. Several Commissioners are scheduled to be out of town on that date.

That means the Commission will await Mayor Terry Frank’s decision whether or not to veto the budget passed last week, and then take action at the next meeting of the full Commission on Monday, July 15th. Despite an error in the way it was presented that rendered that vote null and void, Frank has indicated that she does plan to veto the budget approved 9-7 on June 27th that includes a property tax rate increase of 18.25 cents. If that does indeed occur, it would take a two-thirds majority of the Commission to override the veto. If the budget is vetoed, the Budget Committee would then likely have to convene at least one more time to come up with a budget that can be both approved by the Commission and acceptable to the Mayor.

Under the 1981 Budget Act, which the county adopted a couple of years ago, the county is required to submit its budget to the State no later than August 31st.

We will keep you posted as developments warrant.

During Wednesday’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program, the question came up as to why the Mayor would veto a budget resolution that was determined to be “null and void.” Mayor Frank was kind enough to send us the following as an explanation.

(From Mayor Terry Frank to WYSH)

Procedurally, there was an error on the tax resolution, so I’ve been told that would need to be corrected. There is conflicting opinion on how that should be handled, so, without an official written legal opinion yet (and the clock ticking), the safest most secure way to address the deficiency would be to veto.

Secondly, there was a motion to approve the budget. During the meeting, a break was called and the tape was reviewed as Commissioner Mead argued that the budget was approved with the one motion—that is, the debate was that his motion meant there was no separate motion needed for approval of the appropriation resolution or approval of the tax resolution. A decision was made in conjunction with the Law Director that there should be separate motions. That happened. For that reason and that argument, the safest course of action was to veto that motion in case that same argument is resurrected that it was all approved in one bundled motion.

Lastly, the appropriation resolution. If I do not veto the appropriation resolution, it stands. If it stands, my action would be locking in the spending levels as approved. In other words, with an appropriation resolution locked in, when commission took back up the issue of the “incorrect” tax levy, my failure to veto would essentially be locking in a tax increase of 18.25 in order to match the appropriation resolution. How do you set a tax rate for less than the spending levels you’ve locked in? You can’t. That’s why I had to veto that resolution.

I hope this helps clarify. These combined vetoes remove any debate or controversy regarding the proper course of parliamentary action in addressing the improper tax resolution.