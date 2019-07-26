Home / Featured / AC Animal Shelter plans unveiled

AC Animal Shelter plans unveiled

Jim Harris

On Thursday, Anderson County officials unveiled the plans for a proposed Anderson County Animal Shelter.

The plans made their public debut Thursday during an event in Oak Ridge, and call for a facility measuring approximately 10,800 square feet, with enough space to accommodate more kennels for dogs, cats, quarantined and unusual animals, as well as adequate office space for employees, plus areas set aside for educational programs, volunteer projects and an adoption center. The proposed facility would replace the current animal intake center on Blockhouse Valley Road, which opened in 2015, but only has room for 12 dogs and 12 cats at a time.

The cost of a new shelter has been estimated at $2.8 million and officials said Thursday that the next step in the process will be to establish a committee to raise funds for the project. Officials are hopeful that land for the new facility in the city of Clinton can be donated but nothing has been finalized at this time.

Blankenship and Partners, a Knoxville architectural firm, worked with the county on the design for the proposed shelter.

