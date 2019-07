96.7 Merle FM welcomes Frankie Ballard to the 2019 Grainger County Tomato Festival – July 27

Our sister station, 96.7 Merle FM, is proud to welcome Frankie Ballard with special guest Maggie Baugh to the 2019 Grainger County Tomato Festival on Saturday, July 27th for a FREE concert!

The Grainger County Tomato Festival was organized in 1992 to promote our world famous Grainger County Tomatoes.

Listen to Merle FM for more details!