4th activities in Clinton, Oak Ridge, Norris, Rocky Top and at the Museum of Appalachia

The City of Clinton will have its Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Thursday, July 4th, starting at 10:00 PM. The pyrotechnic show will be discharged from the South end of Carden Farm Industrial Park. This show will consist of an assortment of 716 various special effect shells.

As a reminder, it is a violation of the City ordinance for individuals to discharge any form of fireworks.

The prime viewing area will be at Lakefront Park. Parking at Lakefront will be handicap only and limited due to bridge construction.

The activities for the Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 5 pm and continue until approximately 9:30 pm, and will be held on both ball fields. These activities are sponsored by the various local businesses and churches, with fireworks being sponsored by the City of Clinton.

There will also be live music from Randy Woody and Southbound Band sponsored by Ray Varner Ford. This year, we will have a wide variety of food trucks that will be participating in the event.

Officers from the Clinton Police Department will be working the intersections of Charles Seivers Boulevard at Main Street, and Broad Street to help citizens who are crossing the Boulevard.

In Rocky Top, a day full of fun will be had by all at the George Templin Athletic Field. The day features live music, food, a Children’s Parade, car and motorcycle shows, and a wide array of games for all ages. Registration for the parade will begin at 3 pm at Suntrust Bank and the parade will roll off at 4 pm. The day’s events culminate at 10 pm with the annual fireworks show. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a day of patriotic fun in Rocky Top on Thursday, July 4th.

The Museum of Appalachia will once again observe Independence Day with activities that will include the always-popular anvil shoots, where a large anvil is shot into the air with gunpowder in an impressive display. Other activities will include live music, old-time activities and a whole lot of great food. For more information, visit www.museumofappalachia.org.

In addition to celebrating the nation’s 243rd birthday, this July 4th will also mark the 51st edition of Norris Day, sponsored each year by the Norris Lions Club.

The activities are scheduled to run from 8:30 am to 10 pm on the 4th, on the Norris Commons, and everyone is invited. There will be games and activities for kids and adults, including sack races, inflatables, a Kids’ Dog Show, a slip-and-slide and more.

Booths will be set up around the Commons by area non-profit groups, and the Lions Club will host its annual BBQ dinner, plus other food choices.

An evening program on the Commons will be followed by the city’s fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at around 9:15 pm.

On Thursday, July 4th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Independence Day Concert at 7:30 p.m., at A.K. Bissell Park.

This is a free event followed by the Oak Ridge City’s fireworks show at the conclusion of the performance. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and come early as this event traditionally draws large crowds. The music program will patrioticand swing music, along with jazz, marches,and show tunes. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will sell refreshments.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-482-3568, or check out the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.