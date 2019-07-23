Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Library invites community to Summer Reading Finale

Clinton Library invites community to Summer Reading Finale

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

The Clinton Public Library will wrap up its Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories,” with a Science Fair & Ice Cream Social Summer Reading Finale on Friday from 5 to 7 pm at the Library.

Library staff invites everyone to come out for a fun summer evening on the lawn of the library that will include interactive science experiments, games, crafts, prizes, and ice cream.

Interactive science experiments will include Crater Creations, making comets out of common household objects and a rocket launch.

Games will include “Trip to Mars,” where you and your team must overcome obstacles to be the first to make a successful trip to the red planet, plus mini golf in the library stacks.

Crafters will be able to make their own galaxies in a jar and their own solar systems, plus there will be coloring pages for the younger kids and fun for kids of all ages.

Again, the Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Finale is this Friday, July 26th, from 5 to 7 pm.

