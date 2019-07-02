Local Crime Task Force lauded by federal officials

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark announced Monday that the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has published a story on its website touting the successes, and unique nature, of the 7th District Crime Task Force. The article (a link to which you can find on our website) talks about East Tennessee and Anderson County’s meth and opioid problem, and abouit the Task Force’s cooperative efforts in trying to eradicate them from the community.

The article notes that in February of this year, in one raid, authorities in Anderson County seized less than a pound of meth, but also seized 21 grams of heroin and hundreds of prescription pills, with a combined street value of some $53,000. The lower amount of meth is certainly a far cry from several years ago, when Anderson County had one of the, if not the, highest rates of meth lab seizures in the state. Unfortunately, the seizure of the heroin–which is derived from opium–and the hundreds of opioid prescription pills points to the growing, and persistent, nature of the opioid crisis.

Area police agencies assign police officers to the CTF where they work under the command of a Director who is appointed by the CTF Board of Directors; made up of area police chiefs, the Sheriff and District Attorney. These agents receive special training and law enforcement authority that goes beyond the boundaries of Anderson County. CTF agents conduct undercover operations involving narcotics as well as investigate other complex crimes. Simon Byrne is currently serving as the Task Force Director, assuming the position after the previous Director, Russell Barker, was elected Sheriff in 2018.

The article recognizes the CTF for its ability to work with “federal, state and other local agencies to address issues with opioids and methamphetamine. The Department of Justice particularly noted two long-term undercover investigations that the CTF completed with the FBI and the DEA,” according to Clark’s release as well as for what Clark calls it’s “unique role in the state of Tennessee in also addressing violent crime.

(7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark press release) This past week, the United States Department of Justice through its Bureau of Justice Assistance published a feature story on the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force (CTF) for its innovative and effective approach in combating crime. The 7th CTF is an independent police agency formed by the District Attorney General along with the Oak Ridge, Clinton, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top police departments and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Since 2010, the CTF has received funding from the Department of Justice as well as criminal seizures, fines and forfeitures.

One of these resulted in dozens of indictments that virtually eliminated the occurrence of methamphetamine labs in Anderson County.

The other undercover investigation involved heroin and prescription pills where large quantities of both were seized.

In addition to combating narcotics, the Department of Justice recognized the CTF for its unique role in the State of Tennessee in also addressing violent crime.

“When I came on board, our municipal police departments and sheriff’s office did not have and could not afford modern police equipment used to process crime scenes for evidence, “ said District Attorney General, Dave Clark. “Through the CTF, we have worked together, obtained grants, and collectively purchased the needed equipment that is shared by the member agencies. When there is a crime scene that needs processing, our member agencies have access to a fully equipped crime scene truck so that they have the resources needed to detect and stop crime; while the taxpayers are also saving money. Our agencies don’t always need the crime scene truck or its equipment, but when they need it, they need it badly.”

“This sort of sharing hasn’t been complicated but is apparently a new approach. The Chiefs, Sheriff and I are just happy that we have been able to find a simple solution that makes our communities safer while also saving some money for our taxpayers,” concluded Clark.