XFS: Reddick notches third win of season thanks to fuel strategy

(MRN) “Three” was the magic number in Saturday’s LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway, and that was just fine with Tyler Reddick.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series leader — one of the so-called “Big Three” in the series this year — saved enough fuel over the closing 44-lap green-flag run to win for the third time this season, matching fellow Big Three members Christopher Bell and Cole Custer for most so far this year.

After Custer and Bell pitted for fuel from the top two positions with 10 and 11 laps left, respectively, Reddick inherited the lead on Lap 115 of 125 with a lead of just over three seconds over Michael Annett. Ultimately, Reddick finished 1.515 seconds ahead of Noah Gragson, who passed Annett for the runner-up spot on the final lap.

Annett held third, followed by pole winner Paul Menard and Justin Allgaier.

The victory was Reddick’s first at Michigan and the sixth of his career, accomplished with three different organizations (Chip Ganassi Racing, JR Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing, his current ride). Reddick overcame a Lap 33 snafu on pit road where he slid through his pit stall and dropped to 10th for a restart on Lap 38.

Reddick came to pit road for the final time on lap 78 and got 47 laps out of his last tank of fuel.

“I just didn’t want to burn a lot of fuel there,” the driver of the No. 2 RCR Chevrolet said of the closing run. “Our Chevrolet was really good, but I made some mistakes on pit road, and we didn’t get the track position until the end there.

“A great team effort. I didn’t do the thing I needed to do on the race track but, man, that was a great car and we put ourselves in position to win.”

The victory was Reddick’s third in the last five races.

Top 10 race finishers

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 10 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 125 55 Running 11 2 4 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 125 42 Running 0 3 7 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 125 39 Running 0 4 1 12 Paul Menard(i) Ford 125 0 Running 56 5 12 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 125 40 Running 0 6 3 19 Brandon Jones # Toyota 125 33 Running 0 7 14 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 125 30 Running 0 8 8 23 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 125 41 Running 0 9 11 8 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 125 28 Running 0 10 13 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 125 34 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 13: Michigan

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 11 12 2 321 627 – 18 2 Christopher Bell 3 7 8 3 574 538 -89 21 3 Cole Custer 3 7 8 3 484 510 -117 20 4 Austin Cindric 0 4 10 0 29 486 -141 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 6 7 0 265 479 -148 4 6 Chase Briscoe 0 6 10 0 15 440 -187 0 7 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 9 0 8 429 -198 0 8 Noah Gragson 0 3 6 0 46 423 -204 1 9 Michael Annett 1 3 9 1 62 406 -221 5 10 Justin Haley 0 1 10 0 3 395 -232 1 11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 6 0 8 380 -247 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 2 7 0 51 353 -274 0