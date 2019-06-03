XFS: Custer’s last-lap pass gives him Pocono win

(MRN) Cole Custer got by Tyler Reddick in the final turn to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway.

Reddick had the top spot with a daring move when the race restarted for an overtime finish. But Custer was able to dive below Reddick coming out of Turn 3 and held the lead the rest of the way to score the win.

“I was nervous once he got by me,” Custer said. “He just drove in the corner real deep and I had my downshift timed right and hoped we’d get by him.

“Tyler gave me a real run for my money there. I have no idea how he made it stick on that restart on the bottom passing me but he did. He was unbelievable on the brakes at the end. I was just able to kind of force a mistake a little bit trying to pack air on him. It was a fun end of the race. I wish I didn’t have to do it like that, but it probably made it exciting.”

It was the third win of the year for Custer and the fifth of his career. He wound up leading four times for a total of 58 laps, including the final circuit.

Reddick was forced to settle for second and his ninth top-five performance of the season.

“I tried to really get it stopped and make sure I covered the bottom,” Reddick explained of the final pass for the lead. “We just fought tight over the last half of the race. Thought we had a really good restart, got by Cole, but I was too tight out front in clean air. I just got loose in Turn 3 and gave it back.”

Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell, who spun out earlier in the race, rounded out the top five.

Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Michael Annett, Justin Haley and Austin Dillon completed the first 10 finishers.

Top 10 Finishers in Saturday’s Pocono Green 250

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 103 56 Running 58 2 6 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 103 52 Running 1 3 12 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 103 41 Running 0 4 8 8 Ryan Preece Chevrolet 103 0 Running 0 5 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 103 40 Running 7 6 15 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 103 32 Running 0 7 3 22 Austin Cindric Ford 103 41 Running 0 8 4 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 103 33 Running 0 9 13 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 103 35 Running 0 10 11 10 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 103 0 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 12: Pocono

Pos Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 2 10 11 2 310 572 – 13 2 Christopher Bell 3 7 8 3 538 495 -77 20 3 Cole Custer 3 7 8 3 464 473 -99 20 4 Austin Cindric 0 4 10 0 29 455 -117 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 5 6 0 265 439 -133 4 6 Chase Briscoe 0 6 9 0 15 410 -162 0 7 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 8 0 8 388 -184 0 8 Noah Gragson 0 2 5 0 46 381 -191 1 9 Michael Annett 1 2 8 1 62 367 -205 5 10 Justin Haley 0 1 9 0 3 361 -211 1 11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 6 0 8 360 -212 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 2 6 0 51 320 -252 0