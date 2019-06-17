XFS: Bell dominates for 4th win of season

(MRN) Christopher Bell led 186 laps on his way to the win in Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Bell scored his fourth win of the year. He is now a two-time Iowa Speedway winner and has led 434 laps in four career series starts at the track.

It was Bell’s 12th win in 55 career series starts. That mark is tied for the second most with Dale Earnhardt behind Darrell Waltrip, who had 13 wins through 55 NXS starts. However, both Earnhardt and Waltrip had already won in Cup prior to making their first NXS start.

“I got to win at Dover for Mother’s Day weekend with my mom and now I get to win at Iowa on Father’s Day weekend with my dad here. It’s really cool,” Bell said.

Cole Custer finished second, 1.746 seconds behind.

“I think every driver would agree that this place puts on the best racing we go to,” Custer said. “It was fun. Christopher and them had the best car all day. I feel like we’ve caught up to them.”

Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.

Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Michael Annett and Austin Cindric completed the first 10 finishers.

Bell swept the first two stages.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series now heads to Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, June 29th.

TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 250 60 Running 186 2 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 250 53 Running 59 3 14 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 250 48 Running 0 4 10 18 Harrison Burton Toyota 250 0 Running 0 5 3 8 Zane Smith Chevrolet 250 42 Running 0 6 4 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 250 38 Running 0 7 9 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 250 30 Running 0 8 6 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 250 34 Running 0 9 12 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 250 33 Running 0

SEASON-TO-DATE STANDINGS

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 11 12 2 321 649 – 18 2 Christopher Bell 4 8 9 3 760 598 -51 28 3 Cole Custer 3 8 9 4 543 563 -86 20 4 Justin Allgaier 0 7 8 0 265 527 -122 4 5 Austin Cindric 0 4 11 0 29 522 -127 1 6 Chase Briscoe 0 6 11 0 15 470 -179 0 7 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 10 0 8 463 -186 0 8 Noah Gragson 0 3 7 0 46 461 -188 1 9 Michael Annett 1 3 10 1 62 439 -210 5 10 Justin Haley 0 1 10 0 8 424 -225 1 11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 6 0 8 387 -262 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 2 7 0 51 382 -267 0