UTAS Third Saturday Hike set for June 15th

Jim Harris 16 mins ago

The UT Arboretum Society’s Third Saturday Hike for this month will be held June 15 at the UT Arboretum.

Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours).

Meet at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m. Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice

These hikes are designed to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated at you hike. This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required. To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277.

