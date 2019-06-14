Two of three vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash flee scene

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle, hit-and-run accident on Lake City Highway in Rocky Top Thursday evening in which not one, but two, of the vehicles involved fled before deputies’ arrival.

Deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of Lake City Highway and Elliott Road at around 6:30 pm Thursday, but when they arrived, found only one vehicle remaining on the scene. The driver of that car told deputies that he had been rear-ended by one car that was, in turn, struck from behind by a third vehicle. The drivers of the other two cars left the scene, but a short time later, officers were notified that one of the vehicles was at a home on Lake City Highway and that an ambulance had been called for one of that vehicle’s passengers.

Anderson County EMS responded to the scene and tended to the victim while deputies spoke with the alleged driver. Initially, 38-year-old Wendy Burchell identified herself to Sergeant Kenneth Bradley as “Mendy,” but Bradley’s report indicates that while talking about the accident moments later, she had said that she needed to call “Mendy,” before correcting herself and saying, “Wendy not Mendy.” Sgt. Bradley determined that the name she had given him did not match the photo ID in that person’s name. When confronted, Burchell divulged her true identity and when Bradley ran her name through dispatch, it turned out her license had been revoked due to a previous crash.

She was cited to General Sessions Court on charges of ving on a revoked license, criminal impersonation and leaving the scene of an accident.

Neither the third car nor its driver had been located as of the time the incident report was filed.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening and the name of the injured passenger was not included in the report.