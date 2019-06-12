Home / Local Sports / Two more Smokies named to Southern League All-Star Game

Two more Smokies named to Southern League All-Star Game

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Southern League has announced that Wyatt Short and Roberto Caro have been named Southern League All-Stars. Short and Caro join five of their teammates as last week the league announced that Smokies’ pitcher Cory Abbott, pitcher Craig Brooks, pitcher Tyson Miller, catcher P.J. Higgins, and infielder Vimael Machin were named All-Stars. 

Short has been off to a hot start to his 2019 campaign with the Smokies, putting together a 3-0 record and a 1.38 ERA (4 ER in 26 IP) in 19 appearances. The 24-year-old has allowed just 21 hits, and has held opposing hitters to a .219 batting average.  The Southaven, MS native has struck out 23 batters and has yet to allow a home run during the 2019 season. Short was selected in the 13th round of the 2016 draft by the Chicago Cubs. 

Roberto Caro joins the All-Star team during his second year with the Smokies, as he last played for the Smokies in 2017 prior to the 2019 season. Caro has posted a .293 batting average and tallied 21 RBI’s during the 2019 season. The 25-year-old outfielder has also scored 34 times this season, and stolen 17 bases for the Smokies. Roberto Caro was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2011.  

The 2019 edition of the Southern League All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, radio broadcasters, and general managers from all 10 Southern League Clubs. 

