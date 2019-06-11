Two fires being investigated in Anderson County

Two fires that occurred Monday are being investigated by Anderson County authorities.

The first was reported at a mobile home at 1149 Briceville Highway at around 1:30 am Monday. When Deputy Adam Warren arrived, he reported that flames were visible coming from all sides of the mobile home, and that Briceville Volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene and doused the blaze, which destroyed the trailer.

Initially, investigators believed the trailer had been abandoned but a woman arrived on the scene and told them she had been in the process of moving out, but hadn’t been at the mobile home in about a week. She did tell deputies that a man she identified by name had previoulsy threatened to “burn the trailer down.”

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the case has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.

The second fire was reported shortly after 9 pm at a house at 4134 Norris Freeway in Heiskell. The fire was called in by a passerby who said he was driving on Hickory Valley Road when he spotted smoke coming from the house. The Good Samaritan, Patrick Whitney, told deputies that he had pulled into the driveway and approached the house to see if anyone was inside. He said that he never got a response, adding that there were no vehicles parked at the home.

The Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. After ther flames were out, firefighters searched the home and confirmed that no one had been inside at the time of the fire. The house was described as a “total loss,” and investigators say it appeared that the fire pit in the backyard had been recently used, but it was unclear if that is where the fire started. Deputies also located tire prints in the driveway that appear to have been caused by a vehicle spinning its tires.

Efforts to contact the property’s owners or its current resident were initially unsuccessful, but officials will continue trying to track them down.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the cause is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.

No injuries were reported in either fire.