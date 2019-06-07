Home / Community Bulletin Board / Traffic pattern changes in, around bridge construction site

Traffic pattern changes in, around bridge construction site

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Motorists in Clinton will need to be aware of changes coming to the traffic pattern around the ongoing Lewallen Bridge replacement project.

Former Public Works Director and current project liasion Lynn Murphy said in an announcement Thursday that a lane closure is planned for northbound Clinch Avenue that could go into effect as early as this Monday. The closure will begin just north of Carden Farm Drive and end near the center of the current Lewallen Bridge, and Murphy writes that “this short section of the slow lane will be closed for less than sixty days, and should re-open before school traffic begins.”

The other significant change will remain in effect until the bridge replacement is complete in the fall of 2021. That change will involve the loss of about 50% of the right lane’s so-called right turn storage area on Clinch at the intersection with Highway 61 (Seivers Boulevard). That “storage area,” where vehicles can line up while waiting for the light to change, will be shortened through the use of concrete barriers and illuminated barrels.

Graphic courtesy of City of Clinton

Please be aware of these changes and remember to always slow down in work zones where construction workers are present.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Law Enforcement Job Fair June 18th

If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, then you are invited to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.