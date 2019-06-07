Traffic pattern changes in, around bridge construction site

Motorists in Clinton will need to be aware of changes coming to the traffic pattern around the ongoing Lewallen Bridge replacement project.

Former Public Works Director and current project liasion Lynn Murphy said in an announcement Thursday that a lane closure is planned for northbound Clinch Avenue that could go into effect as early as this Monday. The closure will begin just north of Carden Farm Drive and end near the center of the current Lewallen Bridge, and Murphy writes that “this short section of the slow lane will be closed for less than sixty days, and should re-open before school traffic begins.”

The other significant change will remain in effect until the bridge replacement is complete in the fall of 2021. That change will involve the loss of about 50% of the right lane’s so-called right turn storage area on Clinch at the intersection with Highway 61 (Seivers Boulevard). That “storage area,” where vehicles can line up while waiting for the light to change, will be shortened through the use of concrete barriers and illuminated barrels.

Graphic courtesy of City of Clinton

Please be aware of these changes and remember to always slow down in work zones where construction workers are present.