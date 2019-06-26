Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance holding free legal clinic in Knoxville

(Knoxville Bar Association press release) The Knoxville Bar Association is pleased to announce that a Faith and Justice Legal Advice Clinic will be held on July 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The goal of the Faith and Justice Alliance is to build a coalition of faith leaders in the Knoxville area and to host legal advice clinics at places of worship to give people a less intimidating environment to talk to a lawyer.

Participants in the Faith & Justice Alliance will invite congregants from their churches, synagogues, and mosques to bring their legal questions as well.

The Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance is a project of the Tennessee Access to Justice Commission. In the Knoxville area, the program is coordinated by the Knoxville Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the University of Tennessee College of Law, and the generous lawyers, law students, and others volunteering their time and talent.

This is a general advice and referral clinic with volunteers prepared to advise on a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, and personal injury, among other issues.

Attorneys will be available to provide consultations in legal issues such as:

* Landlord/tenant

* Veterans Benefits

* Bankruptcy

* Criminal defense

* Consumer protection

* Contract disputes

* Estate Planning

* Child support

* Personal injury

* General Legal Issues

The Faith & Justice Legal Advice Clinic is a project sponsored by the Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA), and the University of Tennessee College of Law.

