State Parks announce Tennessee Promise volunteer opportunities

(TN State Parks) Tennessee State Parks are offering volunteer events at 54 of the 56 state parks for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours. Most of the events are on Saturday, June 22.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Tennessee Promise students to meet their requirements and be a part of the outdoors at the same time,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Tennessee Promise is giving students a great chance to further their education, and we’re glad Tennessee State Parks can be a part of that.”

Tennessee Promise Saturday includes a variety of work projects at the parks, including landscaping, invasive plant removal, litter pickup, trail maintenance, and more. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks and sunscreen. Students should check with each individual park on the activities planned and details on what they will need to do and bring.

Students are encouraged to find details about service hours at state parks by visiting https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/tn-promise-saturday.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. For the class of 2019, the deadline to complete the community service is July 1. The parks also accept help on Tennessee Promise Saturday from any volunteers who wish to participate.

The two parks not part of Tennessee Promise Saturday are Big Cypress Tree State Park and Dunbar Cave State Park, but students near Dunbar Cave can go to nearby Port Royal State Park for its event.

For more information on the Tennessee Promise program please visit this link.

Cove Lake State Park will be hosting a Tennessee Promise Saturday volunteer day from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The 4 hour work day will consist of landscaping, exotic plant removal, and fence repair in nearby Wheeler Cemetery.

Tools and work gloves will be provided but feel free to bring your own if you’d like.

Please bring plenty of water as it will most likely be hot and the work will all be outside.

Please dress in closed toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty.

We will meet at the main park office (visitor’s center) and then break into groups to start the projects. The park office is located at the main entrance of the park next to the flag pole.

Anyone is welcome to attend, this event is not limited to Tennessee Promise students!

(423) 566-9701

Need some extra TN Promise Hours? Want to volunteer at Norris Dam State Park for fun? Then come out to help us clean up and enhance our historic CCC camp at the park, on Saturday June 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm. Be sure to wear closed toe shoes, wear some clothes to get dirty and work in, bring water, and any work gloves if you have them. Work tools will be provided, and we will be working for about 3 hours. If you’re in need of a few extra TN promise hours on this day it can possibly be arranged to work longer.

Meet at the Horse Trailer parking lot across from “Power House Rd.” and we will walk back to our work site.

Meet at: Horse Trailer Parking lot across from Power House Rd.

(865) 425-4500