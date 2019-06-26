Smokies to host Cornhole tourney Friday

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be hosting the inaugural Tennessee Smokies Cornhole Tournament on Friday, June 28, 2019. The event will take place from 6:00 PM until approximately 10:00 PM and will include music, beer and great prizes from participating partners. Location for the event will be the concourse of Smokies Stadium with much of the event taking place in a covered area.

Gates will open for participants at 5:00 PM on Friday, June 28. Participants are free to practice until the event kicks off at 6:00 PM. The tournament is double elimination with each round being a best two out of three. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded once all tournament matches have ended. The grand prize winner will take home a new charcoal grill and grill set, a tan YETI Tundra 45 cooler and more!

There are four different pricing options for Tennessee Smokies Cornhole registrations. Registration price for a team of two (2) with Tennessee Smokies mason jars included is $40. Registration price for a team of two (2) without Tennessee Smokies mason jars is $30. An individual registration with a Tennessee Smokies mason jar included is $25, and an individual registration without a mason jar is $20.

Participants who purchase a Tennessee Smokies mason jar will receive $3 draft beer refills at the event and $4 beer refills throughout the 2019 Tennessee Smokies Baseball season. Team registrations can be purchased in advance or at the gate until 5:30 PM on the day of the event. Spectator tickets are available day-of only. Spectators 12 and under are free to enter, tickets for 13+ are just $5.

For tickets or more information, visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/cornhole. Please email questions to aeleas.smokiesbaseball@gmail.com or call 865-286-2348.