Smokies take two of three on road over weekend

(Friday) The Biloxi Shuckers (31-23) came back from a 4-0 sixth inning deficit to defeat the Tennessee Smokies (26-27) 8-5 Friday night at MGM Park. Trent Grisham’s two-out, three-run home run off RHP Tommy Nance (L, 1-1) capped off the Shuckers come from behind night.

A night after being no-hit into the ninth and managing just two base runners, the first four Smokies reached in the first. Roberto Caro singled, then went first-to-third on an errant pick-off throw from RHP Drew Rasmussen. After Vimael Machin walked, Jared Young laced an RBI-single, scoring Caro. Machin went to third on the hit, and scored when Jhonny Pereda reached on C.J. Hinojosa’s error at second base.

The Smokies doubled their lead in the third. Machin led off the inning with a single, then moved to second after Rasmussen walked Young. Pereda’s RBI-single scored Machin from second. Young went first-to-third on the hit, and scored on Charcer Burks’ sacrifice fly.

Biloxi scored their first run in the sixth off RHP Thomas Hatch. Grisham hit a ground-rule double, tagged and went to second on a fly out, and scored on Machin’s error.

The Shuckers tied the game in the seventh. RHP Michael Rucker walked Robie Rojas to open the inning, then walked Luis Aviles Jr. with one out. Both runners scored on Grisham’s two-run double to cut the lead Smokies lead to 4-3. After Minch struck out Weston Wilson for the second out, Patrick Leonard hit a game-tying RBI-single.

Machin led off the eighth with a double, and scored the go-ahead run on Pereda’s one-out RBI-double off LHP Cameron Roegner (W, 1-0).

LHP Jordan Minch walked Cooper Hummel to open up the bottom of the eighth. Hinojosa’s sacrifice bunt moved Hummel to second, an Rojas’ fly out moved him to third. Nance then came on and walked pinch-hitter Jake Gatewood. Aviles Jr’s RBI-infield single tied the game at five. Grisham then stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run off Nance.

RHP Nate Griep (S, 11) struck out the Smokies in order in the ninth to end the game.

(Saturday) Despite an early five-run lead slipping away, the Tennessee Smokies (27-27) hung on to win 7-6 in Biloxi over the Shuckers (31-24) to finish the series on Saturday night.

The Smokies jumped out to a commanding 5-1 lead early. Biloxi struck first with a Dillon Thomas RBI-single scoring Trent Grisham in the first inning. Then in the second, Charcer Burks homered to left field, plating three runs. Vimael Machin doubled later to add another two runs, giving the Smokies a 5-1 lead.

Biloxi mounted their comeback in the fourth inning. Cooper Hummel got things started with a triple scoring C.J. Hinojosa. An inning later, Grisham grabbed his second run of the game when he hit a solo home run cutting the deficit to 6-3. Bruce Caldwell doubled to score Thomas adding another Shuckers run.

Smokies RHP Cory Abbott concluded his start after five innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out seven batters.

In the sixth, a sacrifice fly from Patrick Leonard made it a one run game, and the tying run came home off the bat of Dillon Thomas who singled to score Hummel.

Three straight scoreless innings from RHP Wyatt Short and RHP Craig Brooks (W, 1-0) preserved the tie and pushed the contest into extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Roberto Caro reached and scored as the bonus runner on a fielders choice from Jared Young off RHP Luke Baker (L, 0-1) to regain the lead.

Brooks worked out of a bases loaded two-out jam in the bottom of the tenth to earn his first win of the season.



(Sunday) A combination of dominating pitching and a five-hit night from Roberto Caro led the Tennessee Smokies (27-26) to a 6-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (32-23) at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Sunday night.

For the sixth straight game, the opposing team scored first. It was Montgomery’s Jermaine Palacios doubling in the bottom of the second to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. Jesus Sanchez then blasted a no-doubt solo home run to right centerfield, doubling Montgomery’s lead to 2-0 in the third.

Gioskar Amaya got the Smokies offense churning with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth off RHP Brian Shaffer (L, 1-1). Next, Connor Myers ended the Smokies scoring drought after he doubled to left field to score Amaya. Caro then tripled to bring home two more runs and give the Smokies a 3-2 lead.

RHP Oscar De La Cruz (W, 3-2) took control on the mound after allowing two early runs. He started a sequence of zeroes being hung on the board by retiring nine straight batters to finish his six-inning performance of two runs on three hits. The Smokies bullpen would extend the trend, retiring 16 straight Biscuits spanning 4.2 innings.

The Smokies bats were not done. In the fifth, Charcer Burks singled and then moved to scoring position by stealing second. Two batters later, Hodges sent the fourth Smokies run home with a double down the left field line.

A sacrifice fly from Vimael Machin scored Myers to tack on an insurance run in the sixth bringing the lead to 5-2. In the final frame, Myers tied his season high with his third hit, which scored Clayton Daniel to build the lead up to 6-2. A two-out RBI single by Brett Sullivan got the Biscuits within three, but Robbie Tenerowicz lined out to end the game. RHP Jake Stinnett and LHP Jordan Minch kept Montgomery off the board in the final three frames out of the pen.

Every Smoky contributed to the six runs as all nine batters safely reached base. Caro had his best game of the season going 5-for-6 with 2 RBIs. He is the first Smoky to record five hits in a game since Albert Almora Jr. did so in April of 2015.

Game two of the series is set for Monday night at 7:35 EDT. RHP Tyson Miller (3-2, 2.06) gets the ball for the Smokies, while Montgomery will use an opener before turning to Riley O’Brien.