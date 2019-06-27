Smokies take second straight slugfest, 9-8

(Game summary provided by Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (37-39, 4-3) and Chattanooga Lookouts (39-37, 3-4) played their second straight game that featured at least 14 runs in a 9-8 Smokies victory on Wednesday afternoon. Gioskar Amaya collected four hits including three doubles in the win.

The Lookouts struck first with four runs in the first inning off starter LHP Luis Lugo (W, 3-0). After a Jose Siri RBI-double, Ibandel Isabel blasted his league-leading 18th home run of 2019. Lugo kept the Lookouts off the board over the next three innings to help Tennessee get back in the game.

Tennessee’s comeback came quickly in the fourth. Vimael Machin singled in Amaya to make it 4-1. With the bases loaded, Jesse Hodges provided the Smokies with his second big hit of the week, a bases-clearing double to tie the game at four off LHP Packy Naughton (L, 3-4).

In the fifth inning, PJ Higgins handed the Smokies the lead with a sacrifice fly to plate Wynton Bernard. The next batter, Machin, doubled in two more to turn it into seven unanswered runs by Tennessee.

Both side traded runs late, but the Smokies never surrendered the lead. Tyler Stephenson brought Chattanooga within a run on two separate occasions with a two-run double in the fifth and a solo home run in the ninth to make it 9-8, but RHP Tommy Nance (S, 4) worked around a pair of two-out baserunners to secure the save.

The Smokies go for the series win in game three on Thursday night at AT&T Field. Cubs No. 12 prospect RHP Alex Lange (0-0, 3.00) will make his second start at Double-A, while Chattanooga sends LHP Reiver Sanmartin to the mound with first pitch set for 7:15 PM ET.