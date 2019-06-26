Smokies open road series with 8-6 win at Chattanooga

(Tennessee Smokies game summary provided by team) The Tennessee Smokies (36-39, 3-3) held on to win 8-6 over the Chattanooga Lookouts (39-36, 3-3) at AT&T Field on Tuesday night in a game that featured a grand slam by Vimael Machin.

The first run came on a sacrifice fly from Connor Myers in the second inning, but Myers best plays were yet to come. Making his 47th start in center field, Myers flew across the outfield all night making three spectacular diving and lunging catches along with the final out to help starter RHP Tyson Miller (W, 4-3) earn the win.

Jhonny Pereda entered the starting lineup after having one of his best series of the season against Montgomery, hitting .363. He pushed his hitting streak to six games in the third inning when he slapped a two-out RBI-double off RHP Tony Santillan (L, 2-5) scoring P.J. Higgins.

Just two days after Jesse Hodges belted the team’s first grand slam of the season, Vimael Machin joined the club with one of his own in the fourth inning. After Christian Donahue and Miller drew walks, Roberto Caro lined a ball into centerfield to load the bases for the Cubs Minor League Player of the Month in May. On the second pitch, Machin pushed one over the right center field wall for a grand slam. Pereda finished the inning with his second RBI of the game, skunking the Lookouts at 7-0.

The Lookouts’ bats woke up in the sixth. Mitch Nay hit a two-run homer to give his team some life.

Then in seventh, Myers continued his dominant performance. This time, he did it with his bat and doubled off the wall to score Charcer Burks and extend the lead once again.

However, Chattanooga responded in the second half of the seventh with a pair of their own runs. Stuart Fairchild led off with a double and was brought home two batters later courtesy of a Chris Okey ground ball single. The final run of the inning came from Michael Beltre who grounded into a force out, but not before bringing Calten Daal home which brought the score to 8-4.

Chattanooga hung two runs on the scoreboard in three straight innings from the sixth to the eighth in their comeback attempt. Nay added another home run in the eighth bringing the Lookouts to within two runs. Ultimately, LHP Wyatt Short (S, 6) put an end to the comeback by retiring four of the final five batters while striking out two.

The Smokies look to double up on their series lead Tuesday morning as the two sides are scheduled to play at 11:15 AM EDT from AT&T Field. Tennessee gives LHP Luis Logo (2-0, 2.38) his third start of the season, while the Lookouts counter with LHP Packy Naughton (3-3, 2.38).