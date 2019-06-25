Smokies notch win in finale vs. Biscuits

(Tennessee Smokies game summary) The Tennessee Smokies (35-39, 2-3) would not be denied in Monday’s series finale against the Montgomery Biscuits (47-28, 3-2) at Smokies Stadium, as they cruised to a 6-2 victory to the tune of twelve hits on Monday night.

The Biscuits set the pace early off the bat of designated hitter Brett Sullivan. To leadoff the top of the third, Sullivan bombed his fifth homer run of the year and third against the Smokies this season to give Montgomery a 1-0 lead.

The Smokies responded with a pair of singles from Christian Donahue and Connor Myers to begin the bottom half of the third. That set the table for Roberto Caro, who singled in both runners to give the Smokies a lead off RHP Sam McWilliams (L, 5-3). McWilliams four total earned runs was the most he has given up all season long and his first start allowing more than one run since 5/24.

Donahue and Myers struck again as it was their turn to bring in runs. It was Charcer Burks who came in to score off a Donahue single. One batter later, Connor Myers ripped an RBI-double to give the Smokies a 4-1 lead. In the series alone, Myers was 7-13 with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and two stolen bases.

Cory Abbott (W, 5-3) picked up his fifth win of the season in five solid innings of work. He gave up only one run and two hits with seven strikeouts, including fanning five of the first six batters he faced. Abbott is now 4-1 this season in both home games and in starts following a Smokies loss.

The Smokies continued to pile it on the Biscuits. In the seventh, PJ Higgins launched a two run home run to left field to score Vimael Machin and extend the lead to 6-1. The big fly was Higgins’ fifth home run of the season.

Both Jake Stinnett and Jordan Minch gave strong performances out of the bullpen to seal the victory. They went four nearly scoreless innings to keep the Biscuits out of reach. The only hiccup was a two-out RBI in the ninth by Jermaine Palacios to run the score to 6-2.

The Smokies will head to Chattanooga to play a five game series against the Lookouts. First pitch for game one Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. RHP Tyson Miller (3-3, 2.51) will kick off the series on the mound for the Smokies, while the Lookouts will turn to RHP Tony Santillan (2-4, 4.27) to make his 16th start.