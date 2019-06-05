Smokies’ Machin named Southern League Player of the Month

(Southern League press release) The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced that Tennessee Smokies infielder Vimael Machin has been named the league’s Player of the Month for May. The Humacao, Puerto Rico native will also be the Southern League’s representative for Minor League Baseball’s Player of the Month Award presented by Uncle Ray’s.

Machin, 25, led all qualified hitters during the month of May in a number of offensive categories including batting average (.369), hits (38), slugging percentage (.534), and OPS (.974). He also ranked among the league leaders in runs scored (16, T-8th), total bases (55, 2nd), RBI (17, T-4th), and on-base percentage (.440, 3rd) during the month of May.

From May 19-28 Machin rattled off a seven-game hitting streak, batting .414 (12-for-29) with six RBI and six runs scored during that stretch. He was named the Southern League’s Player of the Week for games during the week of May 20-26.

Machin has appeared in 39 games for Tennessee this season and currently leads all qualified hitters with a .895 OPS. He also ranks among the Southern League’s best in batting average (.331, 2nd), on-base percentage (.420, 2nd), slugging percentage (.475, 6th), and doubles (15, 2nd).

The Chicago Cubs selected Machin in the 10th round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University. He has appeared in 118 total games across the last two seasons for the Smokies, hitting .260 (101-for-389) with six home runs and 50 RBI. Machin earned his first career promotion to Triple-A earlier this season, hitting .316 (6-for-19) with four walks and five runs scored across 10 games for the Iowa Cubs from April 11-22.