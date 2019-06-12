Smokies fall, 6-1, to Lookouts in series finale

(Tennessee Smokies game summary–submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (30-34) did not have an answer for the Chattanooga Lookouts’ (35-28) 13 total hits in a 6-1 series finale loss Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

The Smokies struck first in the game for the 17th time at home this season. Charcer Burks led off the third inning with an infield single. After being bunted over to second, he came around to score on a single by Southern League All-Star Vimael Machin. Burks reached base in all three at-bats and recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season with two singles.

The Lookouts responded quickly with a two-out rally in the fourth. Mitch Nay blasted a double off the wall to dead center field. One batter later, Brantley Bell tied the game with a double down the left field line.

The Lookouts added a pair in the fifth. It was TJ Friedl who provided the scoring on a two run no-doubt home run to right field to score Alfredo Rodriguez and run the score 3-1.

RHP Cory Abbott’s (L, 4-3) night came to a close midway through the sixth inning. He gave up three runs and sat down seven batters in 5.2 innings. It was the sixth time this season Abbott tossed seven or more strikeouts in a game. The SL All-Star currently ranks 4th in the league in strikeouts.

RHP Johendi Jiminian (W, 2-2) gave the Lookouts a solid outing in his 13th start of the season. He earned the win by allowing only three hits and a run through six complete frames. Tonight’s outing was just the first time Jiminian pitched over five innings.

The Lookouts administered the final blow in the eighth. Brantley Bell hit a leadoff single to get things rolling. Two batters later, pinch hitter Michael Beltre crushed a line drive into the left-center gap to bring Bell home. Alfredo Rodriguez followed with a bloop single to score Beltre. Taylor Trammell finally capped off the inning with an RBI-single to make the score 6-1 and secure the series win for Chattanooga.

The Smokies make the trip to Pensacola for Wednesday night’s Game One of a five game series against the Blue Wahoos. RHP Oscar De La Cruz (3-3, 3.51) will make his 8th start of the season for the Smokies. The Blue Wahoos will counter with LHP Bryan Sammons (0-1, 6.39). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 EDT.