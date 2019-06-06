Smokies drop 3rd in row to Biscuits

(Tennessee Smokies game summary) The Tennessee Smokies (28-30) were defeated by the Montgomery Biscuits (35-23) for a third straight game Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium thanks to a natural cycle by Biscuits left fielder Brett Sullivan. The final score was 5-1.

Sullivan singled in the first, doubled in the third, tripled in the sixth and finally hit a home run in the eighth inning to complete the rare feat. The cycle was Montgomery’s first since 2006 and their first ever in the regular season. Along with his four hits, Sullivan tacked on three runs and 2 RBI’s.

The single in the second inning was the start of a rally that put two early runs on the board for the Biscuits. After allowing back-to-back hits to start the inning, Smokies starter RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 2-6) gave up an run on an RBI-groundout from David Rodriguez and an RBI-double from Kevin Padlo.

One inning later the Smokies would respond. With Jesses Hodges on second from a leadoff walk, Roberto Caro delivered with a line drive double into center field to run the score 2-1. Caro is batting an impressive .500 during the Smokies road stretch. He went three for four with an RBI in tonight’s loss.

One run was all for the Smokies against Biscuits starter LHP Kenny Rosenberg (W, 5-1) who threw six innings and struck out a season high nine batters in the win. The Biscuits bullpen locked it down as well. Montgomery saw solid outings by RHP Ryan Thompson and RHP Phoenix Sanders who combined for three shutout innings and one hit to close out the ballgame.

Hatch gave up one more run in the 3rd off Sullivan’s double before turning the ball over to the bullpen. He kept the Smokies within reach with five decent innings supported by four strikeouts in the losing effort.

RHP Scott Effross came in relief in the sixth inning and gave up one run by a David Rodriguez single in two innings of work. RHP Craig Brooks followed in the eighth and gave up the cycle-clinching home run to Sullivan to seal the game and the series.

Game five of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:35 EDT. RHP Corey Abbott (4-2, 3.08 ERA) takes the mound for the Smokies while Montgomery will turn to LHP Josh Flemming (4-3, 3.35 ERA).