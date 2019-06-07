Seth Wayne Webber, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on June 1st, 2019. He was a beloved father, son, brother, grandson, and a friend to all. He spent his time outside, drawing, and spending time with family and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his aunt Pamela Dorris, uncle Michael Dorris, grandfather Bobbie Dorris, and several great grandparents. He is survived by mother Stacey Donahue and husband Darrell, father Scott Webber and fiancé Savannah, Brother Austin Donahue, Sisters Katelinn Pierson and husband Chase, Cierra Donahue, Alexis Webber, and Bella Webber. Seth is survived by his two beautiful children Carson and Hadley Webber, as well as his grandparents Phyllis Dorris, Hubert Webber, Mary Paskell and husband Shannon, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Friends and family will meet 1:15 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Sartin Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Fate Green officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com Everyone who knew Seth lost a shining light in their lives, and he will be greatly missed.

“We can no longer see you with our eyes, but we will feel you in our hearts forever.”