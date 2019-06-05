Secret City Festival Friday, Saturday

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is once again host to the Secret City Festival, presented by Celebrate Oak Ridge. The two-day event is held every year in A.K. Bissell Park, featuring live music, food, history, science, and much more. The 2019 festival is being held from 10 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

The band Loverboy is headlining on Friday night with musical guest Jeanine Fuller. Saturday’s concert will feature .38 Special and a performance by Emily Ann Roberts. Gates open at 6 p.m. The shows are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Concert tickets are $25 per person per show or $45 per person for both shows (plus any applicable online processing fees). Tickets are still available for purchase on the Secret City Festival website at https://www.secretcityfestival.com/.

Children’s attractions will be set up throughout the park on both days, including Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, the Home Depot craft table, bungee trampoline, surf simulator, laser tag, video game truck, water slides, and inflatables. An obstacle course, bungee run, and other activities will be available for teens. There are no admission fees for these events.

Events scheduled for mornings and afternoons include various children’s entertainers, the Secret City Ice Cream Eating Contest (Friday), live musicians, and comedy improv shows. Be sure to check the pavilion stage schedule to see the full list of performances and activities.

Free parking is available near the American Museum of Science and Energy in Main Street Oak Ridge (along Wilson Street, East Main Street and Main Street West). Shuttles will run on a regular basis between the parking area and the festival. Accessible parking is available at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Premium festival parking is also available for a fee in the Oak Ridge High School lot. Proceeds will benefit ORHS Student Council and the Navy Junior ROTC program.

For questions about the Secret City Festival or additional information on events, please visit the FAQ section of https://www.secretcityfestival.com/.