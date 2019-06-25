Home / Community Bulletin Board / SCUBA divers to be part of Big Clinch River Clean-Up
SONY DSC

SCUBA divers to be part of Big Clinch River Clean-Up

Jim Harris 18 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(CRCTU press release) Some places remain on the 100-member volunteer team for this summer’s seventh annual Big Clinch River Cleanup on Saturday, July 13—anyone who’d like to help remove trash from this beautiful stream can sign up at https://crctu.org.

There’s an unusual twist this year: scuba divers. As in past years, most volunteers will be walking, wading, paddling or working from powerboats to remove trash from the Clinch and its banks. This year for the first time, two scuba divers have volunteered (conditions permitting) to locate trash in deep water and attach it to grappling hooks for hauling to the surface.

Big Cleanup starts at 8 a.m. with the traditional free full breakfast at the scenic Museum of Appalachia, 2819 Andersonville Highway, Norris. The cleanup will wrap up at midday.

Everyone who enjoys the Clinch is invited to help remove litter from the river and its banks. Volunteers work in several ways:

* Above the water line, workers walk along riverside roads and through parking areas, gathering trash.

* Volunteers wearing waders patrol for litter in shallow water.

* In kayaks and canoes, volunteers work to clean shorelines and shallow water where there is no public access by road.

* In powerboats and driftboats, volunteers haul tires and other items from the depths.

Support for all the teams is supplied by volunteering ham radio operators, tire disposal professionals and workers with trucks who collect and dispose of filled trash bags.

Breakfast at the picturesque museum is provided via a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority. To sign up, please visit https://crctu.org and click on Big Cleanup Registration.

For more information, contact Rusty Hallett at hallettrusty@gmail.com or (859) 227-1227, or Dave Easter at dleaster660@gmail.com or (865) 360-0339. The event will be held rain or shine (in case of severe weather, the breakfast will be held but volunteers will stay on shore).

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO recovers numerous stolen items

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office descended upon a home in LaFollette Saturday afternoon and recovered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.