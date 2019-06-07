Home / Local News / Roane deputies nab fugitive from Montana

Roane deputies nab fugitive from Montana

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Authorities in Roane County on Wednesday, arrested a man identified as a fugitive from justice.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department says that investigators had received information from the FBI that a man identified as 21-year-old Garrett Poteet, who was wanted in Montana on a charge of custodial interference, was at a home on Peachtree Lane. Poteet is accused of taking a 15-year-old from Lewis and Clark County in Montana. Officials did not specify if the teen is a boy or a girl, but did say that when they arrived at Poteet’s father’s house Wednesday morning, that they were able to take the fugitive into custody without incident.

The teen was transferred into state custody, while Poteet was jailed on a fugitive from justice warrant, pending extradition back to Montana to face charges.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD/ORNL FCU team up for “Ask an Officer”

The Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with ORNL Federal Credit Union, will host its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.