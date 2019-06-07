Roane deputies nab fugitive from Montana

Authorities in Roane County on Wednesday, arrested a man identified as a fugitive from justice.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department says that investigators had received information from the FBI that a man identified as 21-year-old Garrett Poteet, who was wanted in Montana on a charge of custodial interference, was at a home on Peachtree Lane. Poteet is accused of taking a 15-year-old from Lewis and Clark County in Montana. Officials did not specify if the teen is a boy or a girl, but did say that when they arrived at Poteet’s father’s house Wednesday morning, that they were able to take the fugitive into custody without incident.

The teen was transferred into state custody, while Poteet was jailed on a fugitive from justice warrant, pending extradition back to Montana to face charges.