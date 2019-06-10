Roane BOE to hold special called session

The Roane County Board of Education has announced it will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 11th at 6 pm.

Tuesday’s meeting will focus on revisions to the Oliver Springs High School and Middle School renovation plans as well as the revised cost estimate for work on the Midway High School Sewer Plant renovations. Our partners at BBB-TV report that it appears the price tags for both projects has increased, and Board members will be discussing their options.

The meeting will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday at the Edward E. Williams Administration Building in Kingston.