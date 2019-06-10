Home / Local News / Roane BOE to hold special called session

Roane BOE to hold special called session

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

The Roane County Board of Education has announced it will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 11th at 6 pm.

Tuesday’s meeting will focus on revisions to the Oliver Springs High School and Middle School renovation plans as well as the revised cost estimate for work on the Midway High School Sewer Plant renovations. Our partners at BBB-TV report that it appears the price tags for both projects has increased, and Board members will be discussing their options.

The meeting will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday at the Edward E. Williams Administration Building in Kingston.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane deputies nab fugitive from Montana

Authorities in Roane County on Wednesday, arrested a man identified as a fugitive from justice. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.