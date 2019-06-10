Right lane closure in effect near bridge replacement project

Motorists in Clinton need to be aware of changes to the traffic pattern around the ongoing Lewallen Bridge replacement project.

A lane closure is now in effect for northbound Clinch Avenue. The closure begins just north of Carden Farm Drive and ends near the center of the current bridge. That short section of the slow lane will be closed for less than sixty days, and should re-open before school traffic begins. Orange and white barrels mark the lane closure and will be reinforced with concrete barriers on Tuesday, according to the city.

The other significant change will remain in effect until the bridge replacement is complete in the fall of 2021. That change will involve the loss of about 50% of the right lane’s so-called right turn storage area on Clinch at the intersection with Highway 61 (Seivers Boulevard). That “storage area,” where vehicles can line up while waiting for the light to change, will be shortened through the use of concrete barriers and illuminated barrels. The turn lane shift will not go into effect until a night crew arrives later this week.

Please be aware of these changes and remember to always slow down in work zones where construction workers are present.