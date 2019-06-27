REMINDER: Anderson Commission meets at 4 pm today (Thursday, June 27th)

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday, June 27th at 4 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The meeting will focus on the budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on July 1st, and will include time for elected and appointed officials, as well as department heads and citizens to address the Commission with comments and concerns about the proposed budget.

As we have reported, the county Budget Committee has recommended a budget with an 18.25-cent property tax rate increase, and during today’s meeting, Commissioners will examine the plan in-depth and make adjustments before voting on the budget and the tax rate.

Thursday’s meeting will be televised on ACTV, available in Anderson County on Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99 if you are unable to attend in person.

Of course, WYSH will continue to follow this story as the budget process continues.