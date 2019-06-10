Home / Featured / Race make-up to preempt Trading Time Primetime

Jim Harris

Sunday’s scheduled Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400 was postponed by persistent rainfall at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan to this afternoon (Monday, June 10th) at 5 pm.

WYSH and WQLA will broadcast the race beginning at 5 pm, meaning that Trading Time Primetime will not be heard on your radio or seen on BBB-TV. Trading Time Primetime will return at its normal time of 6 pm on Tuesday, June 11th, and of course Trading Time: The Original, will air at 9 am Tuesday.

