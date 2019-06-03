Public meeting on proposed plans for Norwood community park

(Submitted) The public is invited to a community meeting to review proposed project plans for the campus of Norwood Elementary and Middle schools. The meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at 6 pm in the Jaguar Room at Norwood Elementary.

A core planning team (CPT), formed to establish a community park setting around the combined campus of Norwood Elementary and Middle schools, has been meeting for the last few months with architects. The CPT and architects met with members of the community to gather ideas and hear the concerns of residents who live in the area around the schools. Architects also met with students to further gain input toward the design ideas.

The upcoming meeting will give community residents and members of the core planning team a chance to see options for master plan concepts of the proposed project as designed by the architectural team from Barge Design Solutions. The Core Planning Team hopes to get feedback from the options that will be presented in order to finalize a plan that meets the expectations and goals of the community.

For more information, feel free to contact Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank at (865) 457-6200.