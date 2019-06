There will be a public hearing on Ordinance No. 642 (Fiscal Year 2020 Budget) at City Hall on June 24, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. All citizens are welcome to participate.

Already approved on first reading, the proposed municipal budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st provides employees with pay raises, while leaving the property tax rate unchanged.

The budget and all supporting data is a public record and is available for public inspection by anyone at the office of the Finance Director.