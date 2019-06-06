Home / Community Bulletin Board / Popular diabetes workshop returns to AC Health Department

Popular diabetes workshop returns to AC Health Department

Diabetes can often be overwhelming, not only to the diabetic, but to their family and caregivers, as well. Take Charge of Your Diabetes is a 6 week workshop offered to assist those who want to more effectively manage their own diabetes or to help a loved one manage theirs. The classes are presented jointly by the local University of Tennessee Extension Service and the Anderson County Health Department. The course is evidence based and both instructors have been trained and certified to teach it through Stanford University Medical Center, who originally designed the program.

Classes will be held at the Anderson County Health Department in Clinton for six consecutive Tuesdays beginning July 16th from 5:15 to 7:15 pm. The last class date will be August 21st . The Health Department is located at 710 N Main Street in Clinton next to Head Start. All those who have been diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes, along with their families or friends, are welcome to attend.

The classes are currently offered at no charge; however, you must pre-register by calling Laura Clark at 865 457-6246 or e-mailing her at Laura.Clark@utk.edu. Attendance at all 6 classes is strongly recommended due to the continuity of material.

Topics include:

  • Designing your own effective self-management program
  • Techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, including fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, and stress.
  • Eating right.
  • Exercising effectively and safely.
  • Appropriate use of medication.
  • Talking more effectively with health care providers.
  • Preventing or delaying diabetic complications.
  • Dealing with difficult emotions.
  • Getting the support you need from family and friends

