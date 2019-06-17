Planned power outage in Harriman this weekend

A TVA and Harriman Utility Board power outage has been scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, June 22, 2019 until early Sunday morning, June 23. The outage is necessary to improve reliability at the Harriman 161kV Substation. The outage will impact approximately 3,700 customers in Roane and Morgan Counties, including the following communities: Oakdale, Boswell Chapel, Margrave, Bazel Road, Swan Pond, West Hills, Pine Hills, Emory Heights, Riggs Chapel, Emory Gap, Ruritan Road, Cardiff Valley, and Midtown (West of the Hospital). Work should be completed by 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. For a detailed map of the areas affected by the outage please visit https://www.hub-tn.com or call 865-882-3242 with questions.

